Hellfire Gala Day Thread

The X-Men are throwing the party of the Summer! Of course, there will be a few party crashers and not everything will go according to plan. The first three issues of this crossover were released this week (Marauders, X-Force, and Hellions). Emma Frost is the host of this star-studded event which “will celebrate mutant culture and strengthen Krakoa’s friendship with the nations of man.”

The first team of Krakoan X-Men will also be revealed.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite member of the X-men’s rogues featured in the Hellfire Club OR tell us your favorite Hellfire Gala designs of the X-Men.

Have a great Sunday and make the most of the weekend before Monday rears its ugly head.

