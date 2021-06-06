‘Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Nabs Box Office Win

Box office numbers continue to feel like they need an asteriks next to them for awhile just by the nature of how things are going on. With the top film today, Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, coming in at $24 million, there’s just no way it could do as well as the other films with $40 million debuts, or The Nun at $53 million when that landed. With this film also getting an HBO Max release, some thaters still not open, capacity restrictions, and plenty of people like myself still not ready to go back into the theater, the numbers just aren’t going to be there.
But the film did do well overall adn took the top spot for the weekend as A Quiet Place II came in at $19.5 million to bring its domestic total to $88 million. Cruella landed in third with another $11.2 million to bring it to $43 million, though it like Conjuring is going through the same issue overall but with Disney’s Premiere Access buy-in.
Once past that, we get the debut of Spirit Untamed with $6.2 million and the rest are films that have been out for a few weeks or longer for the most part and just adding a bit more coin.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The
|Warner Bros.
|$24,010,000
|3,102
|$7,740
|$24,010,000
|2
|Quiet Place Part II, A
|Paramount
|$19,500,000
|3,744
|$5,208
|$88,611,000
|3
|Cruella
|Disney
|$11,243,000
|3,922
|$2,867
|$43,684,673
|4
|Spirit Untamed
|Universal
|$6,200,000
|3,211
|$1,931
|$6,200,000
|5
|Raya And The Last Dragon
|Disney
|$1,306,000
|1,504
|$868
|$53,528,146
|6
|Wrath Of Man
|United Artists Releasing
|$1,274,996
|2,007
|$635
|$24,679,000
|7
|Spiral
|Lionsgate
|$890,000
|1,983
|$449
|$21,798,344
|8
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|Warner Bros.
|$463,000
|1,390
|$333
|$99,119,000
|9
|Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train
|FUNimation Films
|$450,000
|555
|$811
|$47,285,772
|10
|Dream Horse
|Bleecker Street
|$230,053
|648
|$355
|$2,327,133
|11
|Witnesses
|Purdie Distribution
|$155,000
|84
|$1,845
|$155,000
|12
|Those Who Wish Me Dead
|Warner Bros.
|$111,000
|748
|$148
|$7,214,000
