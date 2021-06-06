Movies

‘Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Nabs Box Office Win

Box office numbers continue to feel like they need an asteriks next to them for awhile just by the nature of how things are going on. With the top film today, Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, coming in at $24 million, there’s just no way it could do as well as the other films with $40 million debuts, or The Nun at $53 million when that landed. With this film also getting an HBO Max release, some thaters still not open, capacity restrictions, and plenty of people like myself still not ready to go back into the theater, the numbers just aren’t going to be there.

But the film did do well overall adn took the top spot for the weekend as A Quiet Place II came in at $19.5 million to bring its domestic total to $88 million. Cruella landed in third with another $11.2 million to bring it to $43 million, though it like Conjuring is going through the same issue overall but with Disney’s Premiere Access buy-in.

Once past that, we get the debut of Spirit Untamed with $6.2 million and the rest are films that have been out for a few weeks or longer for the most part and just adding a bit more coin.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, TheWarner Bros.$24,010,0003,102$7,740$24,010,000
2Quiet Place Part II, AParamount$19,500,0003,744$5,208$88,611,000
3CruellaDisney$11,243,0003,922$2,867$43,684,673
4Spirit UntamedUniversal$6,200,0003,211$1,931$6,200,000
5Raya And The Last DragonDisney$1,306,0001,504$868$53,528,146
6Wrath Of ManUnited Artists Releasing$1,274,9962,007$635$24,679,000
7SpiralLionsgate$890,0001,983$449$21,798,344
8Godzilla vs. KongWarner Bros.$463,0001,390$333$99,119,000
9Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen TrainFUNimation Films$450,000555$811$47,285,772
10Dream HorseBleecker Street$230,053648$355$2,327,133
11WitnessesPurdie Distribution$155,00084$1,845$155,000
12Those Who Wish Me DeadWarner Bros.$111,000748$148$7,214,000

© Comscore 2021