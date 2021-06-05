New Game Releases REMASTER 06/05/18 – 06/11/18

Three years ago today the much beloved New Game Releases AKA Tuesday New Games column debuted right here on The Avocado. To celebrate, please enjoy this remastered version of that original column, back when I was a spry 37 year old.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (PS4/Switch) – Released Jun. 5th, 2018

This 2D fighting game features characters from the game series BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena and Under Night In-Birth, as well as the anime RWBY from Rooster Teeth, all coming together to beat each other up. I had the chance to play a lot of Under Night In-Birth earlier this year and enjoyed it quite a bit. For all you collectors out there, for a limited time the game comes with a soundtrack on a mini-cd.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (PC/PS4) – Released Jun. 5th, 2018

This is the 15th entry in the long running series about famed Japanese warlord Oda Nobunaga. This game has been out in Japan since last November and has just been localized for the U.S. for PS4 and PC. One surprising omission is the Switch version, with the popularity of the system you would think they would want to get the game out to as many people as possible. In any case, if you really want to play it on Switch the system is region-free, you just need to be able to understand and read Japanese. Critical consensus has been mixed on this game so proceed with caution.

Vampyr (PC/PS4/Xbox One) – Released Jun. 5th, 2018

This period piece action RPG is from the creators of Life Is Strange and involves a doctor named Jonathan Reid who becomes a vampire. Expect some good storytelling and run of the mill gameplay.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (PC) – Released Jun. 5th, 2018

Another action RPG but with an isometric view as opposed to Vampyr’s over the shoulder view, and telling a vastly different type of story. This game takes place in the popular Warhammer 40k universe and has been compared to Diablo in style and gameplay. Early access reviews on Steam don’t really give a good impression of the game, however more recent reviews from critics praise the combat and variety.

Everything else:

Onrush (PS4/Xbox One) – Released Jun. 5th, 2018

Happy Birthdays (Switch) – Released Jun. 5th, 2018

MotoGP 18 (PC/PS4/Xbox One) – Released Jun. 7th, 2018

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido (3DS/Switch) – Released Jun. 8th, 2018

It’s really cool to see some of these same names popping up in the comments week after week, and I’m so grateful to everyone who checks in on the column every Tuesday. Hopefully I’ll see you this coming Tuesday to talk about the release of the new Ratchet & Clank game for the PS5 and to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Game Boy Advance!

