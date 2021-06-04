Job Rants Thread –6/4/2021 – Working From Home LXV: Return Prep

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

As things [very] slowly and [kind of] surely get back to [what even is] normal [anymore], around the country and the world, more and more people who have been forced to work from home for the past year-and-a-half have been getting the All-Clear to return to their jobs. Well, as of last week, count me among them, because my co-workers and I will be expected back in our office on July 6.

…Yay?

I mean, don’t get me wrong. I like my co-workers, and will most certainly be glad to actually see them, again; and I’ll definitely be glad to be able to again do the actual parts of my job that keep things moving and productive rather than just trading water as we have been. It’s just, well…Given my general feelings about my job, it’s a toss-up as to which situation I’d be less-miserable in, y’know? On one hand, you have all the positives I just talked about, but on the other, there’s the freedom of not needing to commute, being able to dress the way you want, and generally not being so completely under a microscope as one is in a small office such as mine.

Really, it’s the commute. God, do I hate that commute.

All of this doesn’t even touch on the fact that, with only a month to go before our grand re-homing, we’re still expected to do the same level of water-treading as previously mentioned, while also struggling to play catch-up with all that’s on our plate. Frankly. I have no idea how we’re going to do it. I know that it will probably get done, in the end, but I’m not looking forward to seeing my face in the mirror when all is said and done.

Anyway, that’s my rant; but that’s not why you’re here, is it? Go to it, fellow wage-slaves, and wage-lave aspirants. the tables are open again for group dining, and waitress will bringing the menus around, shortly.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: We’ll all be back, eventually.

