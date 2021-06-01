The Day Thread Celebrates the First Day of Pride Month

Happy first day of Pride Month everyone! Throughout June, I’ll be dedicating my OT posts with musicals with important LGBTQ+ themes and story.

So I’ll start with one of my favorite musicals that was also based on my favorite book: Fun Home. Based on Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel, Fun Home centers around Bechdel’s sexuality and how it connects with her own father’s. The musical takes place in three different timelines: Alison’s childhood years, her college years, and in her adult years.

The show premised in 2015 and it won 5 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Here is a performance from the Tony Awards:

