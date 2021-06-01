Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (6/1)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to talk about film. What films have you seen recently? Talk about new releases and old classics are welcome.

A Quite Place II finally saw the light of day. In its honor, today’s prompt: what the most effective dialogue-free scene in film?

Wall-E

Directors accomplish this in many different ways. A favorite technique in animation is just to let the dialogue cut out and be replaced by a music soundtrack. Wall-E is a favorite choice, but Bugs Bunny was doing this sort of thing way back when he was tormenting Elmer Fudd to Barber of Seville. In 2001: A Space Odyssey, man’s non-verbal ancestors discover weapons to Also Sprach Zarathustra.

2001: A Space Odyssey

There are the scenes where the dialogue drops out and it makes you aware of the ambient sounds, the visuals, and the environment. Long stretches of A Quiet Place or A Ghost Story, for example.

The early days of film left all the dialogue in text form. And thus a lot of the communication to the audience was conveyed mainly through physical acting, conveyed perfectly through the Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keatons, and Harold Lloyds of the world.

Safety Last!

Next week: timeless films

