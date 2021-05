Sorry, I forgot all about this! Anyway, here’s Badger (and Ripley, but this is about Badger). A fun thing that Badger does is if I fuss at one of the other cats, Badger takes it upon himself to run over and scold that cat too. He’s my little deputy!

Ripley: Can I be the deputy? Badger: NO!

Anyway, have a great day, Avocados!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...