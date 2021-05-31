Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 31 – Mayim Bialik’s debut as guest host

Here are today’s contestants:

Kevin, an attorney, had a bad experience with birdseed;

Eliza, an elementary school science teacher, got blocked by a moose; and

Amanda, a product marketing manager, loves road trips. Amanda is a three-day champ with winnings of $53,109.

Eliza had a chance to take the lead from Kevin on DD3, but only bet $2,000, so Kevin remained on top into FJ with $16,400 vs. $12,600 for Amanda and $11,100 for Eliza.

DD1 – $800 – NOT QUITE A CONSTELLATION – The Winter Triangle spans stars in constellations from Betelgeuse to Procyon to this bright star in Canis Major (Eliza won $1,300 from her score of $2,800.)

DD2 – $800 – POSSESSIVE GEOGRAPHY – This Massachusetts island was likely named for the daughter of explorer Bartholomew Gosnold (Kevin won $2,000 from his leading score of $7,200 vs. $5,500 for Eliza.)

DD3 – $1,200 – IT’S ALL IN THE PAST – Mobutu Sese Seko amassed a $5 billion fortune ruling what’s now the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which he renamed this (Eliza moved into second place by winning $2,000 from her score of $8,300 vs. $14,400 for Kevin.)

FJ – THE BUSINESS OF TELEVISION – The day it debuted in 1980, this network with an Italian name aired a Carnegie Hall celebration of Aaron Copland’s 80th birthday

Kevin and Amanda were correct on FJ. Kevin added $8,801 to win with $25,201.

That’s before our time: No one knew Gordie Howe was most famous as a player for the Detroit Red Wings, or in SAME FIRST & LAST LETTER, could identify a photo of the classic car, the Rambler.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Sirius? DD2 – What is Martha’s Vineyard? DD3 – What is Zaire? FJ – What is Bravo?

