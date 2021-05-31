At Your Fingertips: The Weekly Video Games Thread

It’s the last day of May, and welcome to Monday’s Weekly Video Games Thread! Today’s prompt is on in-game modding and creation tools.

While there are, of course, a wealth of user-built systems and additions for games, I’m specifically asking about systems built into the original game. That can come from games like Super Mario Maker or Kerbal Space Program, which are based entirely around that, or be systems within games like the town building of Fallout 4. Have you had any particularly memorable experiences with them? Do you prefer working with them or enjoying the kinds of things other people make? And are there games or genres you’d like to see employ this further?

Beyond that, how has your playing gone since Thursday?

