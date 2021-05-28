Weekly Pro Wrestling Thread Has The Belt

AEW:

-Hikaru Shida has been AEW Womens champ for a year

-Mox got a autobiography coming out

WWE:

-John Cena won’t call Taiwan a country anymore

-Velveteen Dream and Tom Phillips fired

-Shinsuke Nakamura got a live guitar intro by living meme/NXT wrestler Eric Bugenhagen

-Larry Steve, pet pig of Alexa Bliss, passed away

NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indies:

-NJPW has allot of current and past covid cases

-Don Callis no longer working for IMPACT

-Hana Kimura tribute show was wonderful

-Recent fan poll of NJPW fans for most popular none-Japanese wrestler. It’s allot

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...