Weekly Pro Wrestling Thread Has The Belt

AEW:
-Hikaru Shida has been AEW Womens champ for a year
-Mox got a autobiography coming out
WWE:
-John Cena won’t call Taiwan a country anymore
-Velveteen Dream and Tom Phillips fired
-Shinsuke Nakamura got a live guitar intro by living meme/NXT wrestler Eric Bugenhagen
-Larry Steve, pet pig of Alexa Bliss, passed away
NJPW/ROH/IMPACT/Indies:
-NJPW has allot of current and past covid cases
-Don Callis no longer working for IMPACT
-Hana Kimura tribute show was wonderful
-Recent fan poll of NJPW fans for most popular none-Japanese wrestler. It’s allot