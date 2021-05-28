Friday New Music 5/28

Hey! It’s Friday! And here’s some new music. A quick look through here and it looks like I’m interested in checking out Bachelor as a fan of both Palehound and Jay Som. There’s also this Hot Mulligan EP I’ll check out. No idea what this AG Cook album(s?(!)) are, but I’m sure I’ll take a look at it.
Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything else! Enjoy!:
— 1990nowhere – A Fever Called Living EP
— 81355 – This Time I’ll Be of Use
— A.G. Cook – Apple vs 7G
— Alastor – Onwards and Downwards
— Allday – Drinking With My Smoking Friends
— Almog Sharvit – Get Up Or Cry
— André Either – Further Up Island
— ANGSTSKRÍG – Skyggespil
— Anne Clark – Synaesthesia – Anne Clark Classics Re-Worked
— Aquarian Blood – Bending The Golden Hour
— Asleep at the Wheel – The Better Times EP
— Austin Taft – Skeletons
— Bachelor (Jay Some and Palehound) – Doomin’ Sun
— Backxwash – I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses
— Beverlee – Purple Violin
— Beth Whitney – Into The Ground
— Blackberry Smoke – You Hear Georgia
— Black Midi – Cavalcade
— Blazon Rite – Endless Halls of Golden Totem
— BLEETH – Harbinger
— Blood Cultures – LUNO
— Bloodbound – Creatures Of The Dark Realm
— Bo Ningen – Bo Ningen: Rebuilt
— Body Meπa – The Work Is Slow
— Bothlane – Nog EP
— Brodka – BRUT
— Brianna Perry – Boss Bitch Boulevard
— Bruce Lee Band (feat. Jeff Rosenstock) – Division in the Heartland EP
— Brynn Cartelli – Based On A True Story EP
— Can – Can: Live in Stuttgart 1975
— Chrystal Für – Elusion
— Chymes – Hell & Divine EP
— Cross Vault – As Strangers We Depart
— CYVELLA – RICH EP
— Daniel Davies – Spies EP
— Danilo Plessow – fabric presents Danilo Plessow
— Dawn-Song – For Morgan
— David Bowie – The Width Of A Circle
— Debauchery – Monster Metal
— Determinated – The Cusp of Revolution
— Dispatch – Break Our Fall
— DJ C – Do Radly
— DJ Velcro – Te La Buscaste
— DMX – Exodus
— Drift Into Black – Patterns of Light
— Drown This City – Colours We Won’t Know EP
— Dwyer, Sawyer, Kerlin, Dolas, Caulkins, Malone, Rodriguez, Boye, Soubiran, Myers-Ionita, Renteria – Moon-Drenched
— Eisenhand – Fires Within
— Elder Island – Swimming Static
— Elgin – Weightless / Still
— Emily Afton – Resconsidation EP
— Engreaver – Behind EP
— ERA C – Deliria
— Eric Slick (of Dr. Dog) – Wiseacre (Vinyl Reissue)
— Everett Parker – Outbound Travelin’ Crazies
— Feiertag – Time to Recover
— Fiona Brown – Mundane
— The Flight Of Sleipnir – Eventide
— Fountains of Wayne – Welcome Interstate Managers (Vinyl Reissue)
— Freyer – Nicotine Bunker
— Ghastly – Mercurial Passages
— Gizelle Smith – Revealing
— GusGus – Mobile Home
— GWAR – The Disc With No Name EP
— Haiku – Pilot EP
— Heavy Sentence – Bang to Rights
— Hellryder – The Devil Is a Gambler
— HIDE – Interior Terror
— Hotel Etiquette – Ex Questions
— Hot Mulligan – I Won’t Reach Out To You EP
— Hugar – Þjóðlög / Folk Songs EP
— Humanbeing (Rossano Baldini) – Humanbeing
— Hunter Lyons – Trust In a Stranger EP
— Ina Wroldsen – Matters of the Mind EP
— Issy Wood – If It’s Any Constellation EP
— Jack Broza – Some Slant Rhyme I Wrote EP
— James Heather – Modulations: EP2
— Jamestown Revival – Fireside With Louis L’Amour EP
— Jas Shaw (of Simian Mobile Disco) – Sollbruchstelle I – III
— Jill Whit – time is being
— Jim McHugh – Pretending to Wake Up
— John Errol – Inferno
— Jorja Chalmers – Midnight Train
— Juanes – Origen
— Justin Sullivan (of New Model Army) – Surrounded
— k.d. lang – makeover
— Kandle – Set The Fire
— Kansas – Point of Know Return Live & Beyond
— Karl Meyer – Green or White
— KARMACODA – Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire
— Kele Okereke (of Bloc Party) – The Waves Pt. 1
— kezia – claire EP
— Khandra – All Occupied by Sole Death
— Kill The Imposter – The Violence Session
— King of Asgard – svartrviðr
— Kristel – Take It Easy
— La Battue – Get Set, Go! EP
— Lagoon Wavey – The Shore EP
— Les Filles de Illighadad – At Pioneer Works
— loscil – Clara
— Lost Division – Cuts and Scars
— Lou Barlow (of Dinosaur Jr.) – Reason to Live
— Louise Aubrie – Last
— Lung Knots – Golden Dirges, Molten Larynges
— MadeinTYO – SOUL-LUXE
— Madrost – Maleficent (Reissue)
— Magic Castles – Sun Reign
— Mansur – Minotaurus
— Margo Ross – Prairie Life
— Mark Trecka – Acknowledgment
— Masayoshi Fujita – Bird Ambience
— Matt McManamon – Scally Folk
— Mental Cruelty – A Hill To Die Upon
— Moby – Reprise
— Mustafa – When Smoke Rises
— Nathan Micay – Industry OST
— Natalia LaFourcade – Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol 2
— Needles // Pins – Needles // Pins
— Neighborhood Brats – Confines of Life
— Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Carnage (Physical Release)
— Noctiferia – Reforma
— Noctule – Wretched Abyss
— NOV3L – Non-Fiction
— Of Mice & Men – Bloom EP
— Oliver Tree – Ugly is Beautiful: Shorter, Thicker & Uglier (Deluxe)
— Orodruin – Epicurean Mass (Vinyl Reissue)
— OSMOSE – Eight Headed Serpent
— Pablo Bolivar – Framework Of A Dream
— Pablo Nouvelle and Emy Perez – Dime EP
— Painted Young – The Smallest Similarities
— Pale Divine – Cemetery Earth (Vinyl Reissue)
— Palette Knife – Ponderosa Snake House & The Chamber Of Bullshit
— PCM – Macro
— Penelope Trappes – Penelope Three
— Perturbator – Lustful Sacraments
— Poisonous Birds – All of Us (Remixes)
— Poolside – High Season
— Portico Quartet – Terrain
— Pulley – Different Strings
— Rah Swish – Mayor Of The Streets
— Reject the Sickness – While Our World Dissolves
— Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
— Rider & Rolling Thunder – On the Banks of the Tennessee EP
— River Kittens – Soaking Wet
— Rosemary Lawton – Canvas
— Salvador Sobral – bpm
— Sammy Haig – Cucumber EP
— Satyricon – Dark Medieval Times (Reissue)
— Satyricon – The Shadowthrone (Reissue)
— Satyrus – Rites
— Schismopathic – The Human Legacy
— Sectlinefor – Kissing Strangers During An Outbreak
— Sexy Pigeon – Pastel Summer EP
— Shannon McNally – The Waylon Sessions
— Sharone – Morbid Illusion
— Sonic Blast – Humanity Divided
— The Spectre Beneath – The New Identity of Sidney Stone
— Stormruler – Under The Burning Eclipse
— Strictly Elizabeth – Contemporary Construction
— SVNEATR – Chinook
— T-Tops – Staring at a Static Screen
— T_AM – Local Ghost
— Texas – Hi
— Thee More Shallows – Dad Jams
— Theo Alexander – Sunbathing Through A Glass Screen
— Toler Gibson – The Days Before
— Travis – The Boy With No Name (Vinyl Reissue)
— UV-TV – Always Something
— Various Artists – Fire in Little Africa
— Various Artists – Modern Love: A David Bowie Tribute Album
— Various Artists – Now That’s What I Call Music! Now Love Forever: The Anthems
— Velcro – Te La Buscaste
— VEN (Kieran Shundall of Circa Waves) – VEN EP
— The Vicious Head Society – Extinction Level Event
— Violet Orlandi – High Priest Daughter
— What Strange Beasts – The Maestro’s Tale
— wifisfuneral – Smoking Mirrors EP
— Wombo – Keesh Mountain EP
— The Wring – Wring² Project Cipher
— Wyldest – Monthly Friend
— Yndi – Noir Brésil
— Zachary Utz (of Dope Body) – Cave Print