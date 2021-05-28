Friday New Music 5/28

Hey! It’s Friday! And here’s some new music. A quick look through here and it looks like I’m interested in checking out Bachelor as a fan of both Palehound and Jay Som. There’s also this Hot Mulligan EP I’ll check out. No idea what this AG Cook album(s?(!)) are, but I’m sure I’ll take a look at it.

Here’s a full(ish) list, taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what isn’t, and anything else! Enjoy!:

— 1990nowhere – A Fever Called Living EP

— 81355 – This Time I’ll Be of Use

— A.G. Cook – Apple vs 7G

— Alastor – Onwards and Downwards

— Allday – Drinking With My Smoking Friends

— Almog Sharvit – Get Up Or Cry

— André Either – Further Up Island

— ANGSTSKRÍG – Skyggespil

— Anne Clark – Synaesthesia – Anne Clark Classics Re-Worked

— Aquarian Blood – Bending The Golden Hour

— Asleep at the Wheel – The Better Times EP

— Austin Taft – Skeletons

— Bachelor (Jay Some and Palehound) – Doomin’ Sun

— Backxwash – I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses

— Beverlee – Purple Violin

— Beth Whitney – Into The Ground

— Blackberry Smoke – You Hear Georgia

— Black Midi – Cavalcade

— Blazon Rite – Endless Halls of Golden Totem

— BLEETH – Harbinger

— Blood Cultures – LUNO

— Bloodbound – Creatures Of The Dark Realm

— Bo Ningen – Bo Ningen: Rebuilt

— Body Meπa – The Work Is Slow

— Bothlane – Nog EP

— Brodka – BRUT

— Brianna Perry – Boss Bitch Boulevard

— Bruce Lee Band (feat. Jeff Rosenstock) – Division in the Heartland EP

— Brynn Cartelli – Based On A True Story EP

— Can – Can: Live in Stuttgart 1975

— Chrystal Für – Elusion

— Chymes – Hell & Divine EP

— Cross Vault – As Strangers We Depart

— CYVELLA – RICH EP

— Daniel Davies – Spies EP

— Danilo Plessow – fabric presents Danilo Plessow

— Dawn-Song – For Morgan

— David Bowie – The Width Of A Circle

— Debauchery – Monster Metal

— Determinated – The Cusp of Revolution

— Dispatch – Break Our Fall

— DJ C – Do Radly

— DJ Velcro – Te La Buscaste

— DMX – Exodus

— Drift Into Black – Patterns of Light

— Drown This City – Colours We Won’t Know EP

— Dwyer, Sawyer, Kerlin, Dolas, Caulkins, Malone, Rodriguez, Boye, Soubiran, Myers-Ionita, Renteria – Moon-Drenched

— Eisenhand – Fires Within

— Elder Island – Swimming Static

— Elgin – Weightless / Still

— Emily Afton – Resconsidation EP

— Engreaver – Behind EP

— ERA C – Deliria

— Eric Slick (of Dr. Dog) – Wiseacre (Vinyl Reissue)

— Everett Parker – Outbound Travelin’ Crazies

— Feiertag – Time to Recover

— Fiona Brown – Mundane

— The Flight Of Sleipnir – Eventide

— Fountains of Wayne – Welcome Interstate Managers (Vinyl Reissue)

— Freyer – Nicotine Bunker

— Ghastly – Mercurial Passages

— Gizelle Smith – Revealing

— GusGus – Mobile Home

— GWAR – The Disc With No Name EP

— Haiku – Pilot EP

— Heavy Sentence – Bang to Rights

— Hellryder – The Devil Is a Gambler

— HIDE – Interior Terror

— Hotel Etiquette – Ex Questions

— Hot Mulligan – I Won’t Reach Out To You EP

— Hugar – Þjóðlög / Folk Songs EP

— Humanbeing (Rossano Baldini) – Humanbeing

— Hunter Lyons – Trust In a Stranger EP

— Ina Wroldsen – Matters of the Mind EP

— Issy Wood – If It’s Any Constellation EP

— Jack Broza – Some Slant Rhyme I Wrote EP

— James Heather – Modulations: EP2

— Jamestown Revival – Fireside With Louis L’Amour EP

— Jas Shaw (of Simian Mobile Disco) – Sollbruchstelle I – III

— Jill Whit – time is being

— Jim McHugh – Pretending to Wake Up

— John Errol – Inferno

— Jorja Chalmers – Midnight Train

— Juanes – Origen

— Justin Sullivan (of New Model Army) – Surrounded

— k.d. lang – makeover

— Kandle – Set The Fire

— Kansas – Point of Know Return Live & Beyond

— Karl Meyer – Green or White

— KARMACODA – Slow Down, Melt and Catch Fire

— Kele Okereke (of Bloc Party) – The Waves Pt. 1

— kezia – claire EP

— Khandra – All Occupied by Sole Death

— Kill The Imposter – The Violence Session

— King of Asgard – svartrviðr

— Kristel – Take It Easy

— La Battue – Get Set, Go! EP

— Lagoon Wavey – The Shore EP

— Les Filles de Illighadad – At Pioneer Works

— loscil – Clara

— Lost Division – Cuts and Scars

— Lou Barlow (of Dinosaur Jr.) – Reason to Live

— Louise Aubrie – Last

— Lung Knots – Golden Dirges, Molten Larynges

— MadeinTYO – SOUL-LUXE

— Madrost – Maleficent (Reissue)

— Magic Castles – Sun Reign

— Mansur – Minotaurus

— Margo Ross – Prairie Life

— Mark Trecka – Acknowledgment

— Masayoshi Fujita – Bird Ambience

— Matt McManamon – Scally Folk

— Mental Cruelty – A Hill To Die Upon

— Moby – Reprise

— Mustafa – When Smoke Rises

— Nathan Micay – Industry OST

— Natalia LaFourcade – Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol 2

— Needles // Pins – Needles // Pins

— Neighborhood Brats – Confines of Life

— Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Carnage (Physical Release)

— Noctiferia – Reforma

— Noctule – Wretched Abyss

— NOV3L – Non-Fiction

— Of Mice & Men – Bloom EP

— Oliver Tree – Ugly is Beautiful: Shorter, Thicker & Uglier (Deluxe)

— Orodruin – Epicurean Mass (Vinyl Reissue)

— OSMOSE – Eight Headed Serpent

— Pablo Bolivar – Framework Of A Dream

— Pablo Nouvelle and Emy Perez – Dime EP

— Painted Young – The Smallest Similarities

— Pale Divine – Cemetery Earth (Vinyl Reissue)

— Palette Knife – Ponderosa Snake House & The Chamber Of Bullshit

— PCM – Macro

— Penelope Trappes – Penelope Three

— Perturbator – Lustful Sacraments

— Poisonous Birds – All of Us (Remixes)

— Poolside – High Season

— Portico Quartet – Terrain

— Pulley – Different Strings

— Rah Swish – Mayor Of The Streets

— Reject the Sickness – While Our World Dissolves

— Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

— Rider & Rolling Thunder – On the Banks of the Tennessee EP

— River Kittens – Soaking Wet

— Rosemary Lawton – Canvas

— Salvador Sobral – bpm

— Sammy Haig – Cucumber EP

— Satyricon – Dark Medieval Times (Reissue)

— Satyricon – The Shadowthrone (Reissue)

— Satyrus – Rites

— Schismopathic – The Human Legacy

— Sectlinefor – Kissing Strangers During An Outbreak

— Sexy Pigeon – Pastel Summer EP

— Shannon McNally – The Waylon Sessions

— Sharone – Morbid Illusion

— Sonic Blast – Humanity Divided

— The Spectre Beneath – The New Identity of Sidney Stone

— Stormruler – Under The Burning Eclipse

— Strictly Elizabeth – Contemporary Construction

— SVNEATR – Chinook

— T-Tops – Staring at a Static Screen

— T_AM – Local Ghost

— Texas – Hi

— Thee More Shallows – Dad Jams

— Theo Alexander – Sunbathing Through A Glass Screen

— Toler Gibson – The Days Before

— Travis – The Boy With No Name (Vinyl Reissue)

— UV-TV – Always Something

— Various Artists – Fire in Little Africa

— Various Artists – Modern Love: A David Bowie Tribute Album

— Various Artists – Now That’s What I Call Music! Now Love Forever: The Anthems

— Velcro – Te La Buscaste

— VEN (Kieran Shundall of Circa Waves) – VEN EP

— The Vicious Head Society – Extinction Level Event

— Violet Orlandi – High Priest Daughter

— What Strange Beasts – The Maestro’s Tale

— wifisfuneral – Smoking Mirrors EP

— Wombo – Keesh Mountain EP

— The Wring – Wring² Project Cipher

— Wyldest – Monthly Friend

— Yndi – Noir Brésil

— Zachary Utz (of Dope Body) – Cave Print

