All Things Cricket: May 28th

- It’s dry in England! Briefly, anyway. The Roses match is happening this week. Yorkshire is shorthanded and is getting pounded by the much more in-form Lancashire bunch at their home at Edgbaston. Essex and Durham are playing a crucial game at Chester-le-Street. Overall points leader Gloucestershire is having all it can handle with Surrey at the Oval, which is good for my Somerset crew.
- England v New Zealand at Lord’s next Wednesday! Really looking forward to that one.
- Windies v South Africa starting June 10th at Gros Islet. Test cricket on TV when it’s supposed to be on, what a concept!
- Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy actions starts tomorrow and another round on Monday.
- Sri Lanka is trying to salvage one of a three ODI series in Bangladesh today, They batted first and put up 286/6. Bangladesh has responded with 58/3 so far.
- Netherlands is in Ireland for three ODIs starting Wednesday.
