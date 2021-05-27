M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” Movie Trailer Reaction Thread

If there’s one thing M. Night Shyamalan has done well in his career, it is how to build a terrific trailer. He had diminishing results after the one two three punch of The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Signs, with The Village (that ending), Lady in the Water (wait what?) and The Happening (Insert Mark Wahlberg GIF *here*), he is nothing if not consistent in being really good or really bad.

I happen to think he really needs someone else to help stick his landings. Or tell people to shut their brains off from any logic.

This one looks similar, although more hyperactive? My anxiety will probably keep me from seeing this in theaters, but once again, he has what looks like a scary, original concept.

Thoughts?

