Welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Beach Reads and Desert Island Favorites

Summer is around the corner and I’m sure you’ll be finding ways to travel safely to get some rest and relaxation. You might still be weary about traveling and might have a staycation planned. Some of us are lucky enough to have Memorial Day Weekend off and we might get a chance to do some reading.

Today’s discussion is twofold – what comics/graphic novels are you going to read on your much needed and well deserved time off during your Summer vacation?

Let’s say your three hour tour lasts a bit longer and you wind up on a desert island. What comic book/graphic novel is one that will help pass the long days and nights before being rescued? Which series has the best re-readability and is a favorite?

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don't forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

