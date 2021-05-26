The Wednesday Politics Thread Is Right Here Waiting For You

Oceans apart day after day, and I slowly go insane.

Rand Paul: Pop singer Richard Marx is to blame for a suspicious package at my home, but Trump still had nothing to do with the MAGA bomber, the rise in hate crimes or the insurrection. pic.twitter.com/QScpfSdndw — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) May 25, 2021

I hear your voice on the line, but it doesn’t stop the pain.

Rand Paul calls on Republicans to leave Twitter pic.twitter.com/cYYUNJJcv9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 25, 2021

If I see you next to never, how can we say forever… Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will be right here waiting for you.

BREAKING: Rand Paul is blaming an unrelated tweet by singer Richard Marx for inciting someone to send the senator a package of white powder. But it actually happened because of a mistake.



The man went to a GOP rally and thought they were yelling “White Powder! White Powder!” — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) May 25, 2021

Whatever it takes, or how my heart breaks, I will be right here waiting for you.

After a trump supporter sent out more than 12 actual bombs, Rand Paul never once questioned why Twitter allowed trump's dangerous rhetoric to continue.



So Rand Paul can fuck right off with his Richard Marx bullshit! https://t.co/sAPEhHv6mf — TinyVillain (@villain_tiny) May 25, 2021

I took for granted all the times that I thought would last somehow. I hear the laughter, I taste the tears, but I can’t get near you now.

the idea that rand paul had a package delivered TODAY because of something richard marx tweeted yesterday is remarkably stupid on its face, just from a logistics standpoint. i mean think about it for 5 full seconds, rand. — Jimbo Hesi (@JimboHesi) May 25, 2021

Ohh can’t you seeeee it baabyy, you’ve got me goooing craaazyyy.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on WABC 770 AM today: "I've just made my own personal decision that I'm not getting vaccinated because I've already had the disease and I have natural immunity now." pic.twitter.com/5JVJZUFp6X — The Recount (@therecount) May 23, 2021

Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will be right here waiting for you. Whatever it takes, or how my heart breaks, I will be right here waiting for you.

"Now is the time"



Senators @KamalaHarris & @CoryBooker made passionate speeches in Congress today as they sought to prevent @RandPaul from amending their anti-lynching bill pic.twitter.com/Fir6C12wFQ — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) June 4, 2020

Today is 8 months since the House passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act. Rand Paul blocked it in Senate. Just remember that as Senate GOP rushes through an anti-civil rights SCOTUS nominee today, this bill languishes – along w/ COVID relief, police reform & much more. Horrible. — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) October 26, 2020

I wonder how we can survive this romance, but in the end, if I’m with you, I’ll take the chance.

Wheeerever you go, whatever you doooo, I will be right here waaiting for youu. Whatever it takes, or how my heart breaks, I will be… right here… waaaiiting for youuuuu. Have a great Wednesday, Politicadoes!

