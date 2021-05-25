Night Thread of YouTube covers (5/25/21)

Are you like me? Do you like music that’s familiar, but in a slightly different style? Do you often spend time randomly googling for various style covers of songs you know to see if the internet gods have provided such a thing?

What’s that? You say that doesn’t describe you at all? Well, tough, it’s my Night Thread. And you’ll just have to sit there while I link some of my favorite cover songs that can be found on the vast YouTube landscape. Wait, no! Don’t scroll do-

And here’s some more:

A Janis Joplin-inspired take on Wheatus’s “Teenage Dirtbag”

A two-woman cover of Korn’s “Falling Away From Me”

A one-man a capella rendition of the Gerudo Valley theme from Ocarina of Time

A one-man a capella medley of Abba’s biggest hits

A one-woman cover of Billy Joel’s “For the Longest Time”

Five French folks doing an eight-minute vocal medley of the discography of Sum 41

A cinematic ballad cover of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade”

A gothic metal cover of Eiffel 65’s “I’m Blue (Da Ba Dee)”

A metal cover of Nena’s “99 Luftballons”

A cover of a-ha’s “Take on Me” done in 20 different styles

A Gilbert & Sullivan-style rendition of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”

An incredible piano cover of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”

I could go on, but I’ll stop now. Happy posting, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...