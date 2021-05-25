Jeopardy! recap for Tue., May 25

The second round of the 2021 Tournament of Champions continues with:

Kevin Walsh, who became a “celebrity” online D&D player;

Veronica Vichit-Vadakan, who was invited to a show by the creator of “Hedwig”; and

Ryan Bilger, who had to deal with unsolicited online marriage proposals.

In a close contest, Veronica was correct on her DD opportunity in DJ while Ryan missed his, so Veronica had the advantage going into FJ at $16,000 vs. $13,600 for Ryan and $3,000 for Kevin.

DD1 – $1,000 – CAPITAL HILLS – Local legend says this state capital’s name was inspired by a view of the James River from atop Libby Hill (Ryan won $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – THE FINEST OF FINE ARTS – In this Tchaikovsky ballet, each suitor hands Aurora a flower during the “Rose Adagio” (On the second clue of the round, Veronica won $4,200 on a true DD vs. $7,400 for Ryan.)

DD3 – $1,200 – MEDICAL MILESTONES – File under “S”; in the 1950s these two microbiologists each developed a polio vaccine (Ryan lost $5,000 from his score of $11,000 vs. $11,600 for Veronica.)

FJ – NOBEL-WINNING NOVELISTS – Falsely accused of murder, a character in his 1948 novel becomes “tyrant over the whole county’s white conscience”

Veronica and Ryan were correct on FJ. Veronica added $15,400 to advance with $31,400.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the 1956 book about a politician’s final campaign whose title has come to be used for any brave farewell performance is “The Last Hurrah”.

Next up in the last game of this round: Nibir Sarma, Jason Zuffranieri and Jennifer Quail.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Richmond? DD2 – What is “Sleeping Beauty”? DD3 – Who were Salk and Sabin? FJ – Who was Faulkner?

