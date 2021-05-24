The Avocado Jams! Finds a Reward

Making music is obviously a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun as well. This weekend I’ve been thinking a lot about what it is that drives us to make music, and what it is that we find particularly rewarding.

For me, music has mostly been about expressing myself in a way that I can’t with words. Music is an emotional language, and when someone responds positively to something I’ve written, it feels like I’ve found a kindred spirit. And even better is when a collaborator finds inspiration in my music! I’ve often thought of myself as building the scenery for a play, just waiting for the actors to take the stage and bring everything to life.

But lately I’ve been finding something else that is rewarding in a completely different way. Over the years I’ve been primarily concerned writing my own music, but now that I’m focusing more on guitar, I’m starting to find a lot of joy in playing other people’s music. There’s just something cool about picking up the guitar and playing something that’s instantly recognizable, and I feel like I’ve cracked a code or solved a puzzle when it comes out right. All of a sudden, I’m finding it very satisfying in a way that I never have before.

So what have been some of your favorite moments while making music? What is it that gives you the warm feeling of accomplishment that keeps you coming back? Let’s hear about some of your highlights and personal successes!

And as always, feel free to talk about anything else…maybe you have a new piece of gear that you want to talk about, or you’re working on a concept album that you want to tell us about. Whatever it is, let’s talk about making music!

Photo by anna-m. w. from Pexels

