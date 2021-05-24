30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 24: Your Favorite Color

One of the thing that always resonates with me are particular shades of colors. I have a favorite color – blue – but there are so many types of blue (including ones I don’t like) that I can always shift and change with what appeals to me. I’ve know blue as a favorite since a child when I would play with model trains and always was drawn to the Conrail blue trains.

Today, we want to know what you favorite color is and where it’s the most striking or meaningful in pieces of artwork that connect for you!

