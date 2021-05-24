Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 24 – Tournament of Champions day six

The second round of the 2021 Tournament of Champions opens with:

Ryan Hemmel, who earned $11.400 to gain the final wild card spot, learned Jeopardy! from the video game;

Karen Farrell, who won her first-round game with $16.200, renovated her house with her winnings; and

Sam Kavanaugh, victorious this past Friday with $22,801, whose third episode aired during a family reunion.

Sam had a substantial lead when he made a bold wager on DD3 which paid off and helped him to a runaway at $28,600 vs. $11,400 for Karen and $3,800 for Ryan.

DD1 – $800 – STARTS WITH SOMETHING YOU CAN RIDE – To discard an object to lighten a craft, perhaps a really fast plane (Ryan lost $3,200 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – ELEMENT”IUM”- Kalium is another name for this element (On the first clue of the round, Ryan added the table limit of $2,000 to his score of $600.)

DD3 – $1,200 – NON-ITALIAN ROMAN EMPERORS – Claudius & Caracalla were born in this Roman region in what is now the city of Lyon (Sam won $8,000 from his total of $13,000 vs. $4,200 for both opponents.)

FJ – 20th CENTURY ARTWORK – The artist’s wife described the scene of this 1942 painting as “Brilliant interior of cheap restaurant”

Everyone was correct on this surprisingly straightforward and easy FJ. Sam bet $0 to advance with $28,600. All non-winners at this stage of the tournament receive $10,000.

Triple Stumper of the day: Two players each guessed an incorrect Sam for a photo of Sam Elliott.

Next up: Ryan Bilger, who turned in the most dominating performance of the first round, faces Veronica Vichit-Vadakan and Kevin Walsh.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is jettison? DD2 – What is potassium? DD3 – What is Gaul? FJ – What is “Nighthawks”?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...