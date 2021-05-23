30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 23: Your Favorite Black Artist

With the weekend prompts, we like to make it a bit of an activity-based one and this weekend is no exception! First, we want to hear about your favorite Black artist or piece of artwork, whether from over the history of America or the latest and greatest modern piece. Don’t have one? That makes this the perfect time to go exploring!

We also have an activity today for those interested in spending some of their weekend in this way with “Measuring Histories — The Art Assignment“

“Today we talk to textile artist Sonya Clark, who applies the techniques of textile work to represent her personal and cultural history. Her assignment draws on her insightful approach to histories and asks you to represent yours. “

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...