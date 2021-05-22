Svengoolie Discussion Thread 5/22/2021: King Kong Escapes

According to Sven’s blog this is a repeat episode, but if my Google skills are accurate the last time it aired was 2016. From the MeTV website…

“King Kong is brought in by an evil ruler to dig for precious gems in a mine when the robot MechaKong is unable to do the task. This leads to the machine and the real Kong engaging in a tremendous battle that threatens to level Japan.”

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. There’s only one streaming option I see this week, and that’s…archive.org?

Enjoy the movie

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...