Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (May 19, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Potentially exciting news for anyone who likes to own physical copies of their favorite anime, Crunchyroll announced yesterday that they’ll be releasing several new titles on DVD and Blu-ray, including the Avocado favorite Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! You can see the full list here. While streaming is usually the most convenient way to watch anime these days, there are a few shows that I like to have physical copies of. Other than Fruits Basket, obviously, the series that I rewatch the most is Ouran High School Host Club, so I’m very happy I picked up the DVDs a few years ago. While I could stream the series, it’s nice to have the physical copies too!

What about you all? Do you stick to streaming or do you purchase DVDs and Blu-rays as well?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

