May 19th is the birthday of the late Pat Roach (1937-2004). Roach was a British wrestler and actor, most well known for getting killed by Indiana Jones in two of the three original movies (his fight scene in Last Crusade was cut for time, and he has just a brief cameo).

Pat Roach as the burly Nazi who gets chopped up by an airplane

Apparently he was also in a British sitcom called Auf Wiedersehn, Pet, but I never saw it.

