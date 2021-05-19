Books

The Book Nook

This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we're currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism. 

This week’s recommended discussion:  Are there writers whose output you’ll read, no matter what?  Bad reviews, boring plots, problematic characters – nothing will deter you from checking out their latest or from being a completist. 

upcoming topics:
5/26:  knowing culture or history to understand a book’s references (h/t Mongo Only Pawn)
6/2:  the dream cast for an adaptation (h/t Antononymous)
6/9:  read in order to avoid spoilers (h/t MisterSplendiferous)
6/16:  the definition of insanity
6/23:  deal breakers
6/30:  overshadowed

