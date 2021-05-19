Fox Animation Week 24

As I said last week, I do have final exams this week, so I only made my reviews into video format this week. I usually do both a written and a video format every week. Thank you for understanding. I hope you like it! I really try my best to make these fun and enjoyable!

Now after listening to my “reviews”, what did you think about this week’s fun lot of episodes, including the season 1 finale of The Great North? Looking forward to the discussion!

In case you need a refresher, this is another week of fun Fox shows, two of them being season finales. The Simpsons “The Man from G.R.A.M.P.A.”, A British agent thinks Grampa Simpson is a Russian spy and seeks to kill him. Family Guy’s season 19 finale “Tales of Former Sports Glory”, Peter, Quagmire, and Cleveland tell stories about their younger selves and their sport talent. Bob’s Burgers “Tell Me Dumb Thing Good”, Linda goes against Cynthia (Logan’s mom) to save a tradition she loves, making art by putting “feet” with paper cups on a trash can. Bless the Harts “Haul Force One”, Brenda and Jenny break their friendship and Wayne sells his truck. And the season 1 finale of The Great North “My Fart Will Go On Adventure”, Wolf and Honeybee get married, but someone special and unexpected reserves a spot at their wedding.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...