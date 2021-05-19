AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week’s discussion topic is the Mastermind Rogue subclass. Masterminds are usually spies, courtiers, or other schemers who deal in intrigue, secrets, and favors as often as they employ daggers and poisons. They generally prefer deception and manipulation over direct combat.

Starting at level 3, you are both a Master of Intrigue and a Master of Tactics. The former ability gives your proficiency with the disguise kit, forgery kit, one gaming set, and two additional languages of your choice. In addition, you can mimic the speech patterns and accent of any creature you hear speak for at least 1 minute, provided you know the language, allowing you to pass a native speaker of that creature’s dialect. The latter ability allows you to use the Help action as a bonus action, and also to increase the effective range of the Help action for attacks in combat from 5 feet to 30 feet.

At 9th level, you are an Insightful Manipulator. If you spend at least 1 minute observing or interacting with a creature outside of combat, you can gauge how some of its abilities compare with your own. You know if the creature is your equal, superior, or inferior in regards to any two of the following: INT score, WIS score, CHA score, or class level. In addition, you might also pick up on a piece of the target’s history or personality traits, at the DM’s discretion.

At level 13, you’ve become adept at the art of Misdirection, allowing you to cause another creature to suffer an attack that was meant for you. When you are targeted by an attack and another creature is within 5 feet of you and granting you cover from the attack, you can use your reaction to have the attack target the creature giving you cover instead of you.

Finally, at 17th level you have become such a practiced liar that you are the Soul of Deceit. Your thoughts can not be read by telepathy unless you allow it, and you can choose to present false thoughts to a mind reader by succeeding on a Deception check contested by the mind reader’s Insight. In addition, magic that would compel you to tell the truth, such as the Zone of Truth spell, will not work on you, and any magic that would determine whether you were being truthful will indicate that you are telling the truth no matter what you say.

Players and Characters Josephus is back as DM to continue his Eberron adventure. The members of the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn include: Sly, a Wildhunt Shifter Druid of the Circle of Dreams from the mysterious and exotic continent of Xen’drik (CleverGuy)

Cherrazai, a pink Tiefling Rogue, recently bonded with a quori from the Realm of Dreams (Waffle)

Uda Haserrea, a Summer Eladrin Paladin hailing from the Fairy Court of Thelanis (Wasp)

Petie, an Earth Genasi Ranger, who grew up in mostly Dwarvish community that was unfortunately built too close to a Xoriat manifest zone (Spiny)

Scylla, a Half-Elf Genie Patron Warlock, who a found a curious patron in a back alley market near Morgrave University (Hayes)

No game this week, due to an unfortunately timed power outage at the DM’s house.

