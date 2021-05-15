Triviacados: Saturday, May 15, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Type: Forced Order



Quiz Note: For example, if the question was “What is the basic unit of matter?”, you would click MOAT, which is an anagram of the correct answer, ATOM.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

