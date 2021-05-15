Games

Triviacados: Saturday, May 15, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Type: Forced Order

Quiz Note: For example, if the question was “What is the basic unit of matter?”, you would click MOAT, which is an anagram of the correct answer, ATOM.

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.