30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 15: Saturday Morning Drawing Jam!

With the Saturday portion of this challenge, we’re hoping to do some interactive activities for those that have time on the weekend to participate. If you’re coming across this later than its initial posting, we still want to hear from you too!

Today, this is based on this Lynda Barry activity where we’re looking to take any topic that’s posted on The Avocado and draw a (one minute, MAX!) picture for that piece. For example, you can pull from the Politics thread as a general topic or you can go for a particular comic or TV series discussion, music jams, dating and sexuality, etc.

Post ’em below!

