Tonight SNL is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo! This will be the debut appearance for both.

And tonight’s vintage episode is from Oct 05, 2019: Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Taylor Swift!

You can read our previous discussion thread here: Saturday Night Live Season 45 Episode 2 – The Avocado (the-avocado.org)

