The facts are these: 1) It’s Darius Rucker’s 55th birthday, 2) Yrs truly had Cracked Rear View on CD, 3) Yrs truly still has a lot of affection for Hootie & the Blowfish’s big hits, 4) If you’re interested, Todd in the Shadows did a good Trainwreckords video on Hootie & the Blowfish’s follow-up album, Fairweather Johnson.

