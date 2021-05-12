Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: innovators. Which writers or books transformed the possibilities of fiction or non-fiction? Who introduced new elements to old forms? Were the changes long-lasting or influential, or were the innovations just experiments? The most obvious example might be In Cold Blood, which created the true crime novel, as well as demand for the new genre.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Images related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

5/19: authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what

5/26: knowing culture or history to understand a book’s references (h/t Mongo Only Pawn)

6/2: the dream cast for an adaptation (h/t Antononymous)

6/9: read in order to avoid spoilers (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

6/16: the definition of insanity

6/23: deal breakers

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

