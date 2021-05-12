Jeopardy! recap for May 12

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Dave, a freelancer, had his father for a teacher twice;

Amanda, a product marketing manager, moved her Jeopardy! audition for her new job; and

Jeff, a teacher, pulled a twin day switcheroo. Jeff is a one-day champ with winnings of $31,200.

In a game where all three DDs were missed, Amanda briefly had a runaway, but an incorrect response on the last clue of DJ kept the contest alive, with Amanda at $11,400 vs. $6,600 for Dave and $3,200 for Jeff.

DD1 -$600 – NAPOLEON THE INNOVATOR – Barron Larrey, Napoleon’s chief surgeon, is credited with pioneering this type of medical service, from French for “walking” (Jeff lost $3,600 from his leading score of $5,600.)

DD2 – $1,600 – AMERICAN HISTORY – In the 1850s Chief Oshkosh stopped a U.S. attempt to move the Menominee people westward from this state (Jeff lost $4,000 from his total of $7,600 vs. $9,600 for Amanda.)

DD3 – $2,000 – BIRDS OF PRAY – The guru Granth Sahib of this faith uses birds like the flamingo & crane to draw parallels between man & the divine (Amanda lost $1,000 from her score of $12,800 vs. $7,800 for Dave.)

FJ – WORLD’S FAIRS – The theme of Seattle’s 1962 World’s Fair was “Man in the” this era

Amanda and Jeff were correct on FJ, with Amanda adding $2,600 to win with $14,000.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed that the Saturday and Sunday version of NPR’s “Morning Edition” is called “Weekend Edition”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is ambulance service? DD2 – What is Wisconsin? DD3 – What is Sikhism? FJ – What is “space age”?

