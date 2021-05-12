AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 22

Library of Nightmares

Well, here we are, still stuck in this tower of dreams (you’d think turning that guy into an ass would have got me a few more brownie points, but I guess these are the wrong kind of fae.) They said we could look up how to get out in the Library of Nightmares, but in order to get in, we’d have to help out with a little theatrical production they’re doing called the Harlequinade. Kinda tough, right? All you needed to get a library card in Sharn was not come in with gunk all over your hands.

Anyway, we were escorted by sharp-toothed gnomes to meet this person named Jeong who’s from all the way in Sarlona – apparently anyone in the world can get here just by dreaming about it – and they wanted our help to do a little psychological-influency-trickery stuff on the sleeping Prince Pak Seoyun. Now, when it comes to Sarlonan politics I don’t know my butt from a hole in the ground but the gist is that our characters all represented different groups and we were supposed to make one group look like the more attractive pick. I played the more attractive pick because, come on, obviously. Cherry was Harlequin, who was the other option, Petie was our woo-ee, Uda was a clown (she’s really good at knocking over scenery!) and Sly was… a weasel, or maybe a stoat, because what’s a play without a few animals pooping on the stage?

(I mean, in general. Sly didn’t poop on the stage. That I saw.)

So in our first performance, I was supposed to be all tragic, so I tried rubbing onion in my eyes but I kind of overdid it a little and ended up thrashing around on the stage. Luckily we got to try again, and Petie and I TOTALLY nailed the impassioned balcony scene, so much so that she jumped down into my arms, which didn’t work out so great ‘cause my arms are kind of noodley and Petie is kind of pile-of-rocks-y. Good thing we did so well at the rest of it. Prince Pak Seoyun ended up all misty-eyed over… whoever… in the real world, and we got bouquets of roses and library memberships!

So, we met this oneironaut named Lena from the waking world, who escorted us into the library (which was full of creepy flying things called tsucora quori) and we started researching how to get out of the tower. Along the way, we discovered that that scimitar I got earlier was actually chock full of memories that belong to this paranymph that was hanging around, and we had to reunite them. Okay, sounds like something we could figure out.

And then Lena turned into a bunch of creepy glowing tentacles in a robe and tried to eat the paranymph! Not cool, Lena. Uda tried to frighten Glowy McGee, but she couldn’t be frightened. I tried to banish her, but she just shook it off. Then the stupid thing flew right up in the air, where I was hovering, and started pummeling my mind with her brain-fists! I managed to toss the sword to the paranymph, ‘cause we were trying to reuniate them, after all, but it didn’t do much. Sly managed to get Glowy off me with his thorn whip and heal my scalded mind, but we still didn’t know how we were going to fix the paranymph.

Then, get this, Cherry grabbed the sword and stabbed the paranymph right through the heart. I was FREAKING OUT, but it turns out that was just what we were supposed to do the whole time and the nymph lights up like a lantern on its wedding night. After that, all we had to do was beat on Glowy until she gave up and ran away.

The weird thing was, the paranymph sort of fused with Cherry and ever since then, she’s been acting kind of different…

[collapse]