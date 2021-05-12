AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 22

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.
This week, I’m taking a look at the Clockwork Soul Sorcerer subclass from Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything. Sorcerers of this lineage are suffused with magic from some cosmic force of Order, from the plane of Mechanus or some other plane of perfect order. As a manifestation of your connection to Order, you gain access to Clockwork Magic as you gain levels in this class, learning the following additional spells: Alarm and Protection From Evil and Good at 1st level, Aid and Lesser Restoration at 3rd, Dispel Magic and Protection From Energy at 5th, Freedom of Movement and Summon Construct at 7th, and Greater Restoration and Wall of Force at 9th level. In addition, when you gain a level, you can replace one of these spells with another spell of the same level, as long as the new spell is of the abjuration or transmutation school and appears on the Sorcerer, Wizard, or Warlock spell list.
At 1st level, your connection to absolute order allows you to Restore Balance to the world around you. Whenever a creature within 60 feet of you makes a d20 roll with advantage or disadvantage, you can use your reaction to cancel out the advantage/disadvantage on the roll. You can use this reaction a number of times equal to your proficiency bonus, regaining expanded uses on a long rest.
At level 6, you are a Bastion of Law, and you can tap into the grand equation of existence to shield yourself or your allies from danger. As an action, you can spend up to 5 sorcery points to create a magical ward around yourself or another creature within 30 feet of you. The target gains a pool of d8s equal to the number of sorcery points spent. Whenever the warded creature takes damage, it can choose to spend any number of those dice and reduce the damage taken by the amount rolled. The ward lasts until your next long rest, or until you use this feature again.
At level 14, you can use a bonus action to enter a Trance of Order for 1 minute. For the duration of the trance, attack rolls against you can’t benefit from advantage. In addition, whenever you make an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw, you can treat any roll of 9 or lower on the d20 as a 10 instead. You can use this bonus action once per long rest, unless you spend 5 sorcery points to use it again.
Finally at 18th level, you can summon a Clockwork Cavalcade of spirits of order. As an action, you summon these spirits in a 30-foot cube originating from you. These intangible constructs restore 100 hit points divided as you choose among creatures within the area of the cube, instantly repair any damaged objects that are entirely within the cube, and instantly ends every spell of 6th level or lower effecting creatures or objects in the area. You can use this action once per long rest, unless you spend 7 sorcery points to do it again.
Josephus is back as DM to continue his Eberron adventure. The members of the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn include:
- Sly, a Wildhunt Shifter Druid of the Circle of Dreams from the mysterious and exotic continent of Xen’drik (CleverGuy)
- Cherri Bomb, a pink Tiefling Rogue, who may or may not have once been a pirate (Waffle)
- Uda Haserrea, a Summer Eladrin Paladin hailing from the Fairy Court of Thelanis (Wasp)
- Petie, an Earth Genasi Ranger, who grew up in mostly Dwarvish community that was unfortunately built too close to a Xoriat manifest zone (Spiny)
- Scylla, a Half-Elf Genie Patron Warlock, who a found a curious patron in a back alley market near Morgrave University (Hayes)
[collapse]
TheHayesCode gives us Scylla’s perspective on the end of our adventures in the realm of dreams. Thanks, Hayes!
Well, here we are, still stuck in this tower of dreams (you’d think turning that guy into an ass would have got me a few more brownie points, but I guess these are the wrong kind of fae.) They said we could look up how to get out in the Library of Nightmares, but in order to get in, we’d have to help out with a little theatrical production they’re doing called the Harlequinade. Kinda tough, right? All you needed to get a library card in Sharn was not come in with gunk all over your hands.
Anyway, we were escorted by sharp-toothed gnomes to meet this person named Jeong who’s from all the way in Sarlona – apparently anyone in the world can get here just by dreaming about it – and they wanted our help to do a little psychological-influency-trickery stuff on the sleeping Prince Pak Seoyun. Now, when it comes to Sarlonan politics I don’t know my butt from a hole in the ground but the gist is that our characters all represented different groups and we were supposed to make one group look like the more attractive pick. I played the more attractive pick because, come on, obviously. Cherry was Harlequin, who was the other option, Petie was our woo-ee, Uda was a clown (she’s really good at knocking over scenery!) and Sly was… a weasel, or maybe a stoat, because what’s a play without a few animals pooping on the stage?
(I mean, in general. Sly didn’t poop on the stage. That I saw.)
So in our first performance, I was supposed to be all tragic, so I tried rubbing onion in my eyes but I kind of overdid it a little and ended up thrashing around on the stage. Luckily we got to try again, and Petie and I TOTALLY nailed the impassioned balcony scene, so much so that she jumped down into my arms, which didn’t work out so great ‘cause my arms are kind of noodley and Petie is kind of pile-of-rocks-y. Good thing we did so well at the rest of it. Prince Pak Seoyun ended up all misty-eyed over… whoever… in the real world, and we got bouquets of roses and library memberships!
So, we met this oneironaut named Lena from the waking world, who escorted us into the library (which was full of creepy flying things called tsucora quori) and we started researching how to get out of the tower. Along the way, we discovered that that scimitar I got earlier was actually chock full of memories that belong to this paranymph that was hanging around, and we had to reunite them. Okay, sounds like something we could figure out.
And then Lena turned into a bunch of creepy glowing tentacles in a robe and tried to eat the paranymph! Not cool, Lena. Uda tried to frighten Glowy McGee, but she couldn’t be frightened. I tried to banish her, but she just shook it off. Then the stupid thing flew right up in the air, where I was hovering, and started pummeling my mind with her brain-fists! I managed to toss the sword to the paranymph, ‘cause we were trying to reuniate them, after all, but it didn’t do much. Sly managed to get Glowy off me with his thorn whip and heal my scalded mind, but we still didn’t know how we were going to fix the paranymph.
Then, get this, Cherry grabbed the sword and stabbed the paranymph right through the heart. I was FREAKING OUT, but it turns out that was just what we were supposed to do the whole time and the nymph lights up like a lantern on its wedding night. After that, all we had to do was beat on Glowy until she gave up and ran away.
The weird thing was, the paranymph sort of fused with Cherry and ever since then, she’s been acting kind of different…