“Shakedown Steve” American Dad S18 Ep4

Steve and Jeff try to bond as brothers while the rest of the family visits an escape room.

Steve is lonely because he doesn’t have a big brother. Hayley tells Steve that he should hang out with Jeff as a big brother. He is skeptical at first and isn’t happy hanging with Jeff at the store, park and city dump.

But Steve’s tune changed when hanging out in a parking lot for a Phish concert.

Jeff is the grilled cheese king. Steve fits in with Jeff’s hippie friends. Bill Walton! Steve also convinces Jeff to go on the road selling grilled cheese.

After the tour is over, Jeff wants to head back home but Steve wants to go to a giant festival and make even more money

But they need money to attend it. So Steve does something stupid and borrows money from the Nitrous Mofia. But tragedy stikes as rouge hippies eat their food stach. The Nitrous Mafia kidnaps Jeff to pay off Steve’s debt.

The mafia forces Jeff to suit up and sell nitrous hits in the festival venue. Steve recruits some help, the mafia tries to escape, but never doubt the power of Phish phans.

Band of Brothers to the end.

B Plot

The rest of the family get a 30% off coupon for an escape room.

After not being able to solve a single puzzle in the first six hours, the Smiths decide to opt out of escaping the room get comfy and decide they are just going to escape their house and life outside the room.

The host pleads with to leave but after several weeks, she tries to starve them out. That plan fails

After a month, she says the room company has gone out business since they couldn’t rent the room to anyone else. The new tenants is a server farm and things start to really heat up

By the way, the Smiths do not escape the room. R.I.P. ?

