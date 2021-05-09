Let Me Eat Cake Sunday Food Thread 5/9

I just handed in my final project. I’ve been ‘back to school’ taking classes at my local community college since January ’20. I’ve taken only one class per semester (including last summer) until this spring when I took two classes. Of course things got busier and more complicated with people getting vaccinated, it really increased my work demands. So I’m super relieved to have completed everything in each course (and I feel I did a good job of it too!). In honor of that I believe I may bake a cake this week. Cake isn’t my absolute favorite dessert but some occasions just call for it.

How about you, do you have a go-to celebratory dish? Cake, pie, cookies, cupcakes, brownies, tarts…

header recipe- https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=6504932

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...