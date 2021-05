In collaboration for the month, we’re doing a visual art challenge! And some of these days may be a little interactive as well!

While we’ve talked about classical things from paintings to sculptures to architecture, today we want to take a look at your favorite people “new media” artwork, which can be pretty varied and open to interpretation. Shine away below! Note – No NFTs! 😀

Optional activity: Make an “Intimate, Indispensable GIF” – Art Assignment

