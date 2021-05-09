Box Office: May 7-9

While the return to the box office has seem some welcome numbers that shows there is life to be had there as we try to make our way out of the pandemic, there’s also a limited number of films available and a limited number of people willing to return to the theater at this point. That’ll increase as vaccinations increased (get vaccinated!) but it’s going to be a slow build until we get a Really Big Film in the queue.
This weekend saw the debut of Wrath of Man and it took the top spot in 2,875 screens for $81 million. Its closest competition was the Demon Slayer anime film which came in at second with another $3 million. Add in its weekday take and that’s now ready to cross the $40 million mark which will be really welcome to see.
Recent toppers with Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs Kong are under $3 million each and have reached the bulk of their audience at this point.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Wrath Of Man
|United Artists Releasing
|$8,100,000
|2,875
|$2,817
|$8,100,000
|2
|Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train
|FUNimation Films
|$3,000,000
|2,100
|$1,429
|$39,564,891
|3
|Mortal Kombat
|Warner Bros.
|$2,375,000
|2,973
|$799
|$37,846,000
|4
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|Warner Bros.
|$1,930,000
|2,705
|$713
|$92,963,000
|5
|Raya And The Last Dragon
|Disney
|$1,865,000
|2,315
|$806
|$43,816,907
|6
|Separation
|Open Road/Briarcliff
|$1,075,000
|1,911
|$563
|$3,378,873
|7
|Here Today
|Sony
|$900,000
|1,200
|$750
|$900,000
|8
|Nobody
|Universal
|$760,000
|1,931
|$394
|$24,567,000
|9
|Unholy, The
|Sony
|$730,000
|1,390
|$525
|$14,175,000
|10
|Tom & Jerry
|Warner Bros.
|$426,000
|1,831
|$233
|$44,752,000
|11
|Four Good Days
|Vertical Entertainment
|$217,000
|489
|$444
|$618,517
|12
|Croods: A New Age, The
|Universal
|$185,000
|1,200
|$154
|$57,815,000
© Comscore 2019
What’s out next week?
- RK/RKAY – Limited
- Ghost Master – Limited
- Finding You – Wide
- Us Kids – Limited
- Profile – Wide
- The Djinn – Limited
- The Perfect Candidate – Limited
- Those Who Wish Me Dead – Wide
- Spiral – Wide
- The Swimming Pool – Limited