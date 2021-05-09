Box Office: May 7-9

While the return to the box office has seem some welcome numbers that shows there is life to be had there as we try to make our way out of the pandemic, there’s also a limited number of films available and a limited number of people willing to return to the theater at this point. That’ll increase as vaccinations increased (get vaccinated!) but it’s going to be a slow build until we get a Really Big Film in the queue.

This weekend saw the debut of Wrath of Man and it took the top spot in 2,875 screens for $81 million. Its closest competition was the Demon Slayer anime film which came in at second with another $3 million. Add in its weekday take and that’s now ready to cross the $40 million mark which will be really welcome to see.

Recent toppers with Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs Kong are under $3 million each and have reached the bulk of their audience at this point.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Wrath Of Man United Artists Releasing $8,100,000 2,875 $2,817 $8,100,000 2 Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train FUNimation Films $3,000,000 2,100 $1,429 $39,564,891 3 Mortal Kombat Warner Bros. $2,375,000 2,973 $799 $37,846,000 4 Godzilla vs. Kong Warner Bros. $1,930,000 2,705 $713 $92,963,000 5 Raya And The Last Dragon Disney $1,865,000 2,315 $806 $43,816,907 6 Separation Open Road/Briarcliff $1,075,000 1,911 $563 $3,378,873 7 Here Today Sony $900,000 1,200 $750 $900,000 8 Nobody Universal $760,000 1,931 $394 $24,567,000 9 Unholy, The Sony $730,000 1,390 $525 $14,175,000 10 Tom & Jerry Warner Bros. $426,000 1,831 $233 $44,752,000 11 Four Good Days Vertical Entertainment $217,000 489 $444 $618,517 12 Croods: A New Age, The Universal $185,000 1,200 $154 $57,815,000

© Comscore 2019

What’s out next week?

RK/RKAY – Limited Ghost Master – Limited Finding You – Wide Us Kids – Limited Profile – Wide The Djinn – Limited The Perfect Candidate – Limited Those Who Wish Me Dead – Wide Spiral – Wide The Swimming Pool – Limited

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...