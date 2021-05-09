Movies

Box Office: May 7-9

While the return to the box office has seem some welcome numbers that shows there is life to be had there as we try to make our way out of the pandemic, there’s also a limited number of films available and a limited number of people willing to return to the theater at this point. That’ll increase as vaccinations increased (get vaccinated!) but it’s going to be a slow build until we get a Really Big Film in the queue.

This weekend saw the debut of Wrath of Man and it took the top spot in 2,875 screens for $81 million. Its closest competition was the Demon Slayer anime film which came in at second with another $3 million. Add in its weekday take and that’s now ready to cross the $40 million mark which will be really welcome to see.

Recent toppers with Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs Kong are under $3 million each and have reached the bulk of their audience at this point.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1Wrath Of ManUnited Artists Releasing$8,100,0002,875$2,817$8,100,000
2Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen TrainFUNimation Films$3,000,0002,100$1,429$39,564,891
3Mortal KombatWarner Bros.$2,375,0002,973$799$37,846,000
4Godzilla vs. KongWarner Bros.$1,930,0002,705$713$92,963,000
5Raya And The Last DragonDisney$1,865,0002,315$806$43,816,907
6SeparationOpen Road/Briarcliff$1,075,0001,911$563$3,378,873
7Here TodaySony$900,0001,200$750$900,000
8NobodyUniversal$760,0001,931$394$24,567,000
9Unholy, TheSony$730,0001,390$525$14,175,000
10Tom & JerryWarner Bros.$426,0001,831$233$44,752,000
11Four Good DaysVertical Entertainment$217,000489$444$618,517
12Croods: A New Age, TheUniversal$185,0001,200$154$57,815,000

© Comscore 2019

What’s out next week?

  1. RK/RKAY – Limited
  2. Ghost Master – Limited
  3. Finding You – Wide
  4. Us Kids – Limited
  5. Profile  – Wide
  6. The Djinn – Limited
  7. The Perfect Candidate – Limited
  8. Those Who Wish Me Dead – Wide
  9. Spiral  – Wide
  10. The Swimming Pool – Limited