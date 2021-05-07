Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 8

Round 7! It sounds way more impressive now that it’s a new round each day.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, May 10th at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Portal
|Still Alive
|14
|11
|Civilization IV
|Baba Yetu
|Odin Sphere
|Odin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version)
|10
|12
|Wii Sports
|Title Screen
|Umineko When They Cry
|Dreamenddischarger
|9
|7
|Ys: The Oath in Felghana
|Valestein Castle
|The World Ends With You
|Calling
|10
|8
|Sigma Harmonics
|Gentle Timbre
|Kingdom Hearts II
|Passion
|13
|8
|Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
|Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001)
|Super Mario Galaxy
|Gusty Garden Galaxy
|13
|7
|Persona 3
|Battle for Everyone’s Souls
|Persona 3
|Changing Seasons
|8
|10
|Aoi Shiro
|Drawing Water
|Persona 4
|Heartbeat, Heartbreak
|10
|8
|Professor Layton and the Curious Village
|Layton’s Theme (Live Version)
No ties!
Fun Facts:
Spoiler
Top 8 By Game:
1 Song: (8 Games)
- Aoi Shiro
- Kingdom Hearts II
- Persona 4
- Portal
- Super Mario Galaxy
- The World Ends With You
- Umineko When They Cry
- Wii Sports
Remember The Fallen (7 games):
- Persona 3 [-2]
- Civilization IV
- Odin Sphere
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
- Professor Layton and the Curious Village
- Sigma Harmonics
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
Persona 3 is gone! In a big upset, only one of our longtime top 3 survives into the quarterfinals.
Top 8 By Platform:
PS2: 3 songs
Wii: 2 songs
Multiplatform: 1 song
DS: 1 song
PC: 1 song
Everyone’s down to 1 song per game, and the PS2 still can’t quite clear the 50% hump.
[collapse]