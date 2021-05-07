Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 8

Round 7! It sounds way more impressive now that it’s a new round each day.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post,1 or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, May 10th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

PortalStill Alive1411Civilization IVBaba Yetu
Odin SphereOdin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version)1012Wii SportsTitle Screen
Umineko When They CryDreamenddischarger97Ys: The Oath in FelghanaValestein Castle
The World Ends With YouCalling108Sigma HarmonicsGentle Timbre
Kingdom Hearts IIPassion138Phoenix Wright: Ace AttorneyPressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001)
Super Mario GalaxyGusty Garden Galaxy137Persona 3Battle for Everyone’s Souls
Persona 3Changing Seasons810Aoi ShiroDrawing Water
Persona 4Heartbeat, Heartbreak108Professor Layton and the Curious VillageLayton’s Theme (Live Version)

No ties!

Fun Facts:

Top 8 By Game:

1 Song: (8 Games)

  • Aoi Shiro
  • Kingdom Hearts II 
  • Persona 4 
  • Portal
  • Super Mario Galaxy 
  • The World Ends With You 
  • Umineko When They Cry 
  • Wii Sports 

Remember The Fallen (7 games):

  • Persona 3 [-2]
  • Civilization IV
  • Odin Sphere
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 
  • Professor Layton and the Curious Village 
  • Sigma Harmonics 
  • Ys: The Oath in Felghana 

Persona 3 is gone! In a big upset, only one of our longtime top 3 survives into the quarterfinals.

Top 8 By Platform:

PS2: 3 songs
Wii: 2 songs
Multiplatform: 1 song
DS: 1 song
PC: 1 song

Everyone’s down to 1 song per game, and the PS2 still can’t quite clear the 50% hump.

