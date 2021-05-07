Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2005-2008: Top 8

Round 7! It sounds way more impressive now that it’s a new round each day.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, May 10th at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Portal Still Alive 14 11 Civilization IV Baba Yetu Odin Sphere Odin Sphere’s Theme (Shanachie Version) 10 12 Wii Sports Title Screen Umineko When They Cry Dreamenddischarger 9 7 Ys: The Oath in Felghana Valestein Castle The World Ends With You Calling 10 8 Sigma Harmonics Gentle Timbre Kingdom Hearts II Passion 13 8 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Pressing Pursuit (Cornered, 2001) Super Mario Galaxy Gusty Garden Galaxy 13 7 Persona 3 Battle for Everyone’s Souls Persona 3 Changing Seasons 8 10 Aoi Shiro Drawing Water Persona 4 Heartbeat, Heartbreak 10 8 Professor Layton and the Curious Village Layton’s Theme (Live Version)

No ties!

Fun Facts:

Top 8 By Game: 1 Song: (8 Games) Aoi Shiro

Kingdom Hearts II

Persona 4

Portal

Super Mario Galaxy

The World Ends With You

Umineko When They Cry

Wii Sports Remember The Fallen (7 games): Persona 3 [-2]

Civilization IV

Odin Sphere

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Sigma Harmonics

Ys: The Oath in Felghana Persona 3 is gone! In a big upset, only one of our longtime top 3 survives into the quarterfinals. Top 8 By Platform: PS2: 3 songs

Wii: 2 songs

Multiplatform: 1 song

DS: 1 song

PC: 1 song Everyone’s down to 1 song per game, and the PS2 still can’t quite clear the 50% hump. [collapse]

