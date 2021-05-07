A Special Weekly Shuffle Thread: ARTISTS ONLY Edition!

Hello, and welcome to a special edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! The great thing about shuffling is seeing all the different artists in your library side by side, no matter the age or genre of the music. But today we’re doing something a little different here: a shuffle dedicated to just a single artist!

It’s simple: pick a artist (or multiple artists) that you love and shuffle through their discography! Compare and contrast what pops up on your shuffle with other fans, and discover new tracks by musicians you love you may not have heard before! Feel free to shuffle as many artists as you like, whether you own every album, are just a casual fan, or just want to see what pops up! Happy shuffling everybody, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

