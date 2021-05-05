Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (May 5, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Those Snow White Notes is a delightful new anime about a shamisen player who loses his sound when his grandfather dies. Looking for inspiration, he heads to Tokyo. What happens next? Well, you should watch and find out! I was really surprised by the direction this anime went, and I’m loving everything about the story so far. As a bonus, the music is amazing!



If you’re looking for something new to watch this season, give Those Snow White Notes a try. It’s available on Crunchyroll, with new episodes every Friday.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...