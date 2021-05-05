Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: world literature. In an effort to incorporate more diversity, we’re going back around the world every 80 days. Have you read anything recently by writers outside of the American or British monolith of literature?

upcoming topics:

5/12: innovators – fiction and non-fiction that transformed the possibilities of the form

5/19: authors whose books you’ll read, no matter what

5/26: knowing culture or history to understand a book’s references (h/t Mongo Only Pawn)

6/2: the dream cast for an adaptation (h/t Antononymous)

6/9: read in order to avoid spoilers (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

6/16: the definition of insanity

6/23: deal breakers



