Have You Verified Your Status Lately – Wednesday Politics Thread

While the Senate was first debating The American Rescue Plan back in early March 2021, Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) fought to include an amendment to the bill that was later adopted. It was a cause close to her heart that would specifically help those most vulnerable in her state.

By voice vote, Senate adopted Murkowski amendment #1233 (To use $800,000,000 of the the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to identify and provide homeless children and youth with wrap-around services in light of the challenges of COVID-19 and other assistance) — Senate Periodicals (@SenatePPG) March 6, 2021

After fighting to include her amendment, when it came to pass the bill in the Senate, she voted the same as all Republicans did. Lisa Murkowski voted No on The American Rescue Plan. In fact, almost every Republican in Congress voted No on The American Rescue Plan.

And then, the Party of White Supremacy did a very White Supremacist thing: It took credit for the hard work of those they other, marginalize, and purposely choose to erase.

Thanks for spreading the news about the great work @HouseDemocrats have put in to save restaurants! Too bad you voted against helping Americans 😕 pic.twitter.com/PSRDq4ST1N — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 3, 2021

Rep. John Yarmuth this morning: "What we're all concerned about on our side is that the Republicans are all going to vote against this, and then they're going to show up at every ribbon cutting, and at every project funded … and take credit for all of these great benefits." https://t.co/b53Zu0wjfs — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 10, 2021

Glad to hear you think the American people deserve some help recovering from the effects of COVID-19, @RepGregPence.



It didn't seem quite that way when you voted against the #AmericanRescuePlan that created the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. https://t.co/1JYG9217yj — Steny (Wear a Mask) Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) April 29, 2021

Perhaps you should have voted for it. https://t.co/B0Z0pcZ62E — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 29, 2021

Promoting this program now doesn't erase the fact that you didn't vote for this assistance. New Yorkers won't be fooled. https://t.co/SpyhhGRTKO — Steny (Wear a Mask) Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) April 29, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls out Republicans who voted against COVID relief and then took credit:



“Vote no, take the dough, that’s what the Republicans do.” pic.twitter.com/XRnz3M416C — The Recount (@therecount) April 29, 2021

The biggest battle for the next 18 months isn’t about what bills to pass. The biggest battle will be about how you, the American People, choose the road that would define your future by either falling back into the grasps of authoritarianism, or, by steadily distancing yourselves from your past failures, where you fell for rhetoric weaponizing your White Privilege against your own country, and striving instead to center real solutions that would heal the root causes of your disease.

For four years, you tasted the boot of shameless tyranny. You were slowly being stripped of your rights, of your humanity, of your voting power, of your bodily autonomy, of your basic human dignity by a sycophantic White Supremacist running under the guise of anti-establishment nationalism; he lied to you, he stole from you, he sold you to the highest bidders in exchange of being placed in the Oval Office, he stripped you of your lands, he weakened your security and power grid purposely to allow Foreign Powers meddling, he elevated your credibly accused rapists, he set you back decades in your fight against climate change, he eroded your standing with your international allies, and he did all that while spoon-feeding you fear, anger, and hatred by centering White Male Grievances.

When far too many, hiding behind the power of journalism, are busy gaslighting you by rewriting the unabashed cruelty of the Conman Years, that very cruelty that you fought against and won, your most powerful line of defense is to actively de-weaponize White Privilege and to instead forge stronger fighting tools that center the needs of those historically marginalized and othered. Your objective is to strip White Supremacy of its hold on you, America. There is no harm in recognizing how you were used and abused to kick yourself in the teeth; it is now established fact that a multitude of foreign powers manipulated your sense of Privilege to better handicap you. Now is the time to come to terms with your utmost vulnerability and to choose instead true Progress that lifts everybody up, not just the few already privileged, but a true meaningful lasting Progress that will help you not only withstand the challenges to your unique beauty, America, but to also build back stronger, better, in manners that reflect the graceful promise of your foundation.

And as more of you are getting their second vaccine shot, as you start getting together again with family and friends celebrating life, make it a point to always ask:

Are you registered to vote, and have you verified lately if you’re still registered to vote?

Democracy doesn't take a year off.



State and local elections happen every single year. Make sure you're #VoteReady at https://t.co/cAXHh8gLas. — VOTE.ORG (@votedotorg) May 4, 2021

Have a great Wednesday!

