Star Wars: The Bad Batch Series Premiere Discussion

Disney+ launched its latest Star Wars animated series today with The Bad Batch! The season is planned for sixteen episodes (and they have plans for beyond that) as it focuses on the immediate aftermath of Order 66 from Revenge of the Sith. These characters were introduced in the seventh season of Clone Wars with a five-episode arc.

What did you think of it?

Would folks be interested in a weekly thread? I’m reviewing the show for my own site and have no problem running these like I did the Falcon and Winter Soldier threads. It’s not extra effort on my part as I’ll be writing anyway.

