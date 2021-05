This is an aardwolf. What’s an aardwolf, you ask?

That clears it right up.

They live in Africa, are nocturnal, eat only termites, have sticky tongues, and don’t have any natural predators, really. Most importantly, they have magnificent tails

That aardwolf has a floofy tail!

and adorable puppies.

Who’s a cute little aardwolf? Yes you are!

Have a day as great as the aardwolf, Avocados!

