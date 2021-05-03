Albums By The Year: 1966

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
i know some of us actually were alive during this time, but here’s where i really start to wonder what that might have been like. Not to be familiar with a lot of these albums at the time, per se, but just to have a working knowledge of one’s environment while this music was still new. It completely trips me out.
The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds
The Beatles – Revolver
Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde
Otis Redding: Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul
Otis Redding: The Soul Album
The Kinks – Face To Face
The Rolling Stones – Aftermath
The Byrds – Fifth Dimension
The 13th Floor Elevators – The Psychedelic Sounds of The 13th Floor Elevators
The Supremes – The Supremes A’ Go-Go
The Bobby Fuller Four – i Fought The Law
The Seeds – The Seeds
Sam & Dave – Hold On, i’m Comin’
Love – Love
Percy Sledge – When a Man Loves a Woman
Nancy Sinatra – Boots
Nancy Sinatra – How Does That Grab You?
The Lovin’ Spoonful – Hums of The Lovin’ Spoonful
The Who – A Quick One
The Sandals – The Endless Summer
Marvin Gaye – Moods of Marvin Gaye
Stevie Wonder – Up-Tight Everything’s Alright
Stevie Wonder – Down to Earth