Albums By The Year: 1966

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i know some of us actually were alive during this time, but here’s where i really start to wonder what that might have been like. Not to be familiar with a lot of these albums at the time, per se, but just to have a working knowledge of one’s environment while this music was still new. It completely trips me out.

1966

The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds

The Beatles – Revolver

Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde

Otis Redding: Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul

Otis Redding: The Soul Album

The Kinks – Face To Face

The Rolling Stones – Aftermath

The Byrds – Fifth Dimension

The 13th Floor Elevators – The Psychedelic Sounds of The 13th Floor Elevators

The Supremes – The Supremes A’ Go-Go

The Bobby Fuller Four – i Fought The Law

The Seeds – The Seeds

Sam & Dave – Hold On, i’m Comin’

Love – Love

Percy Sledge – When a Man Loves a Woman

Nancy Sinatra – Boots

Nancy Sinatra – How Does That Grab You?

The Lovin’ Spoonful – Hums of The Lovin’ Spoonful

The Who – A Quick One

The Sandals – The Endless Summer

Marvin Gaye – Moods of Marvin Gaye

Stevie Wonder – Up-Tight Everything’s Alright

Stevie Wonder – Down to Earth

