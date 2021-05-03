Albums By The Year: 1966

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

i know some of us actually were alive during this time, but here’s where i really start to wonder what that might have been like. Not to be familiar with a lot of these albums at the time, per se, but just to have a working knowledge of one’s environment while this music was still new. It completely trips me out.

1966 The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds The Beatles – Revolver Bob Dylan – Blonde on Blonde Otis Redding: Complete & Unbelievable: The Otis Redding Dictionary of Soul Otis Redding: The Soul Album The Kinks – Face To Face The Rolling Stones – Aftermath The Byrds – Fifth Dimension The 13th Floor Elevators – The Psychedelic Sounds of The 13th Floor Elevators The Supremes – The Supremes A’ Go-Go The Bobby Fuller Four – i Fought The Law The Seeds – The Seeds Sam & Dave – Hold On, i’m Comin’ Love – Love Percy Sledge – When a Man Loves a Woman Nancy Sinatra – Boots Nancy Sinatra – How Does That Grab You? The Lovin’ Spoonful – Hums of The Lovin’ Spoonful The Who – A Quick One The Sandals – The Endless Summer Marvin Gaye – Moods of Marvin Gaye Stevie Wonder – Up-Tight Everything’s Alright Stevie Wonder – Down to Earth [collapse]

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...