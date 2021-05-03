Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 3

Here are today’s contestants:

Cèsar, an attorney, is on the show thanks to his daughter;

Eliza, a middle school history teacher, took her students to a ghost town;

Emily, a Vice President of Operations, whose prematurely-born child is doing fine now. Emily is a two-day champ with winnings of $53,401.

Emily continued her strong run of finding DDs, doubling up on the first two on her way to a runaway at $17,200 vs. $7,400 for Eliza and $4,000 for Cèsar.

DD1 -$1,000 – “E”! – One in this job studies the origin & history of words (Emily won $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD2 (video) – $1,200 – THE ARTS – (Shown is a photo of a river in a wooded area backed by snow-covered mountains) This American is legendary for the black-and-white landscapes he captured with is camera (From the lead, Emily won $6,600 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $800 – YE OLDE SCIENCE – Phrenology was based on the idea that a person’s character could be determined by feeling the shape of this body part (Cèsar, in third place with $1,600, lost $2,000.)

FJ – 19th CENTURY AMERICANS – His book “An Overland Journey from New York to San Francisco in the Summer of 1859” shows he heeded his own famous advice

Once again, only Emily was correct on FJ, adding $2,399 to win with $19,599 for a three-day total of $73,000.

That’s before our time: No one knew the improv comedy partner of Elaine May was Mike Nichols.

That’s after our time: The players couldn’t identify the band from the album “The Suburbs”, Arcade Fire.

One more thing: In an real rarity, more was wagered on the Daily Doubles today than the combined scores of the players who found them at the time ($10,600 total wagered vs. the players who picked them having a combined score of $10,200 at the time).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is etymologist? DD2 – Who was Ansel Adams? DD3 – What is the skull? FJ – Who was Horace Greeley?

