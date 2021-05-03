Franchise Festival Podcast S1E21 – Breath of the Wild Part 2 (Game Discussion)

The Franchise Festival crew discusses the story, sidequests, and cut content of Breath of the Wild in the second of two episodes on Nintendo’s legendary 2017 release. Chris and Jasmine share their love of Kass while Hamilton and Spencer debate the merits of an easy final boss. The curious etymological roots of the Sheikah are uncovered through a look at their original Japanese names.

Listen on your favorite podcast app or right here:

You don’t need to hear the show to participate in the discussion, though! Let’s talk all things Breath of the Wild in the comments below. I’m particularly interested to hear your thoughts on the DLC, side quests, and plot.

Follow the show on Twitter using the handle @franchise_fest, check out our official website for more video game history resources, and be sure to email us at franchisefestival@gmail.com to let us know what you think.

