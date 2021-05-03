30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 3: Your Favorite Painting

In collaboration for the month, we’re doing a visual art challenge! And some of these days may be a little interactive as well!

For our third day, we want to talk paintings! It’s an area that I rarely get to do much with but one that I love. Some of my fondest memories are of visiting a couple of the galleries along the National Mall when taking my daughter there as a teenager with her vast curiosity about art. There was one painting there that struck me like no other, but I’ve admittedly not looked at it in a few years and don’t recall its name, but I love the way that a single piece can impact you so much.

So today, we want to know your favorite painting and hope you share it below!

Bonus: If you’re a painter yourself, we’d love to see what you’d like to share!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...