WW 151: Schitt’s Creek – Day 3

Well, I just have to say, I am relieved. Only two dead bodies today, instead of six. Hopefully we’ll be getting back to normal soon enough. Like my mom’s ex-boyfriend Carl always used to say after downing a case of Molson’s: “If I’m not normal, I don’t know what is!”

Strangely, even though the entire Rose clan is dead, the Town Council’s bloodlust has not been sated. It seems once they got a taste for it, they couldn’t stop. I wish I could say I was surprised, but after that last shipment of frozen salisbury steaks, nothing surprises me.

Anyways, last night it seems our beloved national treasure/eccentric millionaire Céline was lured to Town Hall with promises of a residency over the summer. Despite the clear economic advantages to having her perform, the council couldn’t stop themselves, and I’m afraid Céline’s heart is no longer going on.

CÉLINE DION (Jake) is DEAD. She was a WELCOMING TOWNIE (Vanilla Town).

The mayor was restless once again as well, wandering the streets with his pitchfork. I’m not sure what the wrestler did to upset Roland so, but this morning, there was the body with the four holes across the chest. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Hart Foundation.

BRET HART (Warrior) is DEAD. He was a WELCOMING TOWNIE (Vanilla Town).

Now, I’d love to stay and talk, but I have to prep my tight five for tonight’s open mic!

FACTIONS There are Fourten (14) Six (6) WELCOMING TOWNIES – they are happy the Rose’s are in town and are there to welcome them into the quirky community of Schitt’s Creek. There is One (1) STEVIE BUDD (Town Doctor) – the proprietor of the Rosebud yMotel, Stevie can call 911 for one patron of the motel every night in an attempt to save them from death. Note: The doctor cannot heal the non-targeted half of a doomed lover pair. There are Four (4) Three (3) ANGRY TOWN COUNCIL MEMBERS (Wolves) – things were better before the Rose family showed up! They are willing to do anything to run them out of town…even kill. There is One (1) ROLAND SCHITT (Serial Killer) – the mayor of Schitt’s Creek is willing to take matters into his own hands. Amongst the Welcoming Townies and Angry Town Council Members, there are also three sets of LOVERS: DAVID ROSE & PATRICK BREWER MOIRA & JOHNNY ROSE ALEXIS ROSE & TED MULLENS Lovers will share a QT. If one half of a lover pair dies so does the other half. Five of these lovers are townies and one is a wolf! [collapse]

RULES Ties result in all tied players dying.

There will be no eavesdropping mechanics.

You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being mod-killed or replaced.

Do not quote from your QTs or edit your comments without permission.

Wolves when there are no actions possible that allow for a town or SK win. Town wins when all wolves and the SK is dead. SK wins when there is only one other town standing. A final day with an SK and a wolf will produce a special ending, as will a final day with just the Wolf/Town Lover pair remaining. [collapse]

PLAYERS The game is designed for 20 players. Warrior – VANILLA TOWN Cop Lindsay Mac Miss Rim – WOLF LOVER Hoho Goat Nate – TOWN LOVER Tiff – TOWN LOVER Dicentra – TOWN LOVER Emm – TOWN LOVER Narrowstrife – TOWN LOVER Raven Lamb Dance Jake – VANILLA TOWN April Side Grumproro Moonster Indy – VANILLA TOWN Backups: Hayes [collapse]

VTMESSAGE You are a WELCOMING TOWNIE (VANILLA TOWN). You love the Rose family and want to help them acclimate to the town of Schitt’s Creek. The only power you have is your vote. [collapse]

TWILIGHT WILL BE 11AM CENTRAL ON MONDAY MAY 3RD!

